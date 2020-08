Brothers Rob (front) and Pat Butcher worked in press box together at Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium Wednesday during the Cincinnati Reds doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals. Rob is the vice president of media relations for the Reds while Pat was working as a data collector for Major League Baseball. Pat also is an official scorer for MLB for the Royals. Both Rob and Pat are graduates of Wilmington High School.

