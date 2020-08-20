6-under 29 tops Community field

The team of Rocky Long, French Hatfield, Karen Long and Tony Long had a 6-under par 29 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled No. 11 and birdied Nos. 10, 14, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Pete Fentress, Gary Schrader.

• 31: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones, Bill Ross.

• 33: Gary Newbry, Gary Bishop, Jim Luck, Gerry Schultz.

• 33: Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Dave Doyle, Rusty Smethwick.

• 33: Mike Gross, D Bullock, Steve Olinger, Don Sicurella.