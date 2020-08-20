Blanchester blanks Bethel-Tate, now 4-0 in SBC play

BLANCHESTER — With four courts going to 4-0 in league play, Blanchester tennis defeated Bethel-Tate 5-0 Thursday in SBAAC National Division action on the BHS courts.

Blanchester is 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the division. The Lady Tigers are 0-2 in conference play.

“This was a strong way for us to finish the first round of league play,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Maddy (Coyle) and Grace (Irwin) both played very well and took care of business quickly. First doubles continues to improve with each outing. They were very solid. It was a solid win for second doubles as well.

“After eight matches in the first 13 days of the season, now we have three matches over the next 17 days. This is a chance for us to keep improving and work on getting healthy heading into the final stretch of the season.”

Coyle, Irwin and Annie Trovillo are 4-0 in the league in singles matches while Taylor Bradley and Rianna Mueller are 4-0 at first doubles.

SUMMARY

Aug. 20, 2020

@Blanchester HS

Blanchester 5 Bethel-Tate 0

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle d. Abby Bingamon 6-0, 6-0

2: Grace Irwin d. Amberlee Gladwell 6-0, 6-0

3: Annie Trovillo won by forfeit

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller d. Makala Yarger, Maddie Cunningham 6-1, 6-0

2: Ashleigh Osborn, Leah Boegeman d. Dylan Crabtree, Emma Wetzel 6-0, 6-3