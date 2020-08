WILMINGTON — With their best nine-hole round of the season, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Clermont Northeastern 190 to 211 Thursday at the Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course.

“Need another solid round like this Monday when we get back into league play at Snow Hill,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

Taylor Anderson paced the Lady Falcons with a 41.

Abby Schneider came in with 44 and Pearl Spurlock shot 48. Elle Paul had a 57 and Ella McCarren carded a 66.