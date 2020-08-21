2020 Fall Sports Preview: Girls Soccer

Blanchester

After two years as an assistant coach, Kristina White is now the varsity head coach for Blanchester girls soccer.

She takes over for long-time coach Kurt Ballinger.

Blanchester 2-12 in 2-19. There are 10 letterwinners and seven returning starters from that young team.

The BHS roster consists of seniors Becca Kratzer, Lana Roy and Alyssa Griffith; juniors Sam Naylor, Lacie Tedrick, Emma Winemiller, Zoie Stanforth; sophomores Rylan Coyle, Destiny Blankenbeckler, Kyra Renick, Olivia Potts, Josie Wilson, Jazzalynn Miller, Tessa Mettler, Aubrey Myers; and freshmen Kaylee Coyle and Macey Waldron.

Brianna Haun graduated. “She was a fantastic leader on and off the field for her teammates,” White said.

Ruby Day and Kelsey Naylor also graduated and were strong leaders for the Ladycats, White said.

White said Waldron and Kaylee Coyle will bring speed to the lineup in their first varsity season.

Tedrick and Roy have stepped in to leadership roles for BHS. While said Tedrick is passionate about soccer while Roy is a charismatic person who uplifts the team every day.

”This team gets along very well with one another and has started off the year on a positive note,” said White. “Every morning they show up ready to put their best foot forward and work harder than the previous day.

“This team simply needs experience. The more they play, the better they become. I am excited to watch them grow together over the next few seasons.”

Clinton-Massie

The Clinton-Massie girls soccer team finished 5-4-1 in the SBAAC National Division, good enough for fourth-place overall.

The Lady Falcons were 6-8-1 in all matches.

Gone from that team is Sadie Carruthers, who graduated after earning first team all-league honors. Brenna Eades was given honorable mention and has graduated. Victoria Sivert and Savannah Henderson also graduated.

Nora Voisey was a junior last season and was first-team All-SBAAC. According to the league website, Voisey had nine goals and seven assists in nine games.

Wilmington

The Wilmington High School girls soccer program looks to rebound after a 1-14-2 season in 2019.

WHS was winless in the SBAAC American Division. There are nine letterwinners but only four starters returning. Paige Bryant is a fourth-year player and one of the top defenders on the squad. A captain as a junior, Bryant will be the team leader.

Karlie Morgan was a stalwart in goal for WHS and graduated. Anna Borton was the offensive leader and also graduated.

Petra Bray, Olivia Massie, Haley Schroeder, Sophie Burt, Marissa Merriman and Autumn Housh also graduated.

Haley Ibaugh is in her second year as head coach. She will be assisted by Reece Ibaugh, Bobby Oetzel and Kenny Ferrence.

Taliah Billingsley is a newcomer to note, Ibaugh said.

“Our players are incredibly driven, uplifting and dedicated,” Ibaugh said. “They constantly push and motivate each other to do better.”