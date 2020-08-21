2020 Fall Sports Preview: Volleyball

Clinton-Massie

There will be five holes to fill on the Clinton-Massie volleyball roster in 2020.

Gone from last year’s SBAAC American Division runnerup are Rylee Richardson, Delany Miller, Carly Moritz, Hannah Doss and Noelle Phelps.

But any good program like CM volleyball has roster turnover and remains near the top.

This season will be no different.

“My seniors have stepped up and taken on that (leadership) role,” said veteran coach Stephanie Reveal, in her 15th season as varsity coach with a 177-96 record.

Reveal will be assisted by Stacey Conley at the varsity level, Emily Fisher with the junior varsity and Brittany Haines and Emily Miller at the middle school.

The Lady Falcons were 16-8 last season, 7-3 in the league. Five letterwinners and three starters return from that squad.

Cadin Reveal leads the way. She was first team All-SBAAC and second team All-District 15. Kennedy Thompson also returns following her honorable mention campaign in 2019.

If passing gets better — it’s always passing, Reveal said — and her squad “believes in one another and sets the tempo of the game,” a move up in the standings is not out of the question.

East Clinton

After a season away on maternity leave, Sarah Sodini is back to lead the East Clinton volleyball program.

EC was 13-6 last season with Samantha McGraw leading the way. The Lady Astros were 7-4 and third in the SBAAC National Division.

Sodini will be assisted by Bob Malone (junior varsity), Katie Rupp (freshmen), Mekenzie Seaman (eighth grade) and Sara Shaner (seventh grade).

There are seven letterwinners and four starters returning. Libby Evanshine leads the way as a returning first-team All-SBAAC player. Gracie Evanshine was honorable mention all-league.

Sodini said newcomers Kelsi Lilly, McKenzie Pence, Lauren Hadley, Lydia Kessler and Lanie Clark will have an impact on the program.

But EC will need to replace Myah Jones (first team All-SBAAC) and Emma Malone (second team All-SBAAC) from 2019.

Gracie Evanshine has stepped up and taken leadership of the team. “The younger girls look up to her and she takes them under her wing,” Sodini said. “She is always kind, loving, and patient, but is a beast on the volleyball court.”

Sodini said her team must improve its serve receive but can contend in the National Division if they give their best, believe they can win and work together.

“I am so glad to be back from maternity leave,” said Sodini. “These girls have worked so hard in the off season even with the COVID situation. We are being careful and cautious. We are hoping to have an amazing, fun season.”

Wilmington

Six seniors will lead the way as Wilmington High School volleyball looks to take the next step in Jenna Persinger’s third year as head coach.

WHS was 9-14 overall and 3-7 in the SBAAC American Division.

“Our program has come a long way in the last couple of years, but we still need to fine tune our technical skills,” said Persinger. “Clean up some areas where we hurt ourselves with unforced errors.”

Persinger will be assisted by Jamie Bryant (varsity), Megan Aber (junior varsity) and Jasmine Tolbert and Morgan Wiles (middle school).

Gone from last year’s team are WHS graduetes Sami McCord, Kathryn Hardin, Mariah Knowles and Logan Osborne

Top returning players are senior Harlie Bickett (two-time first team All-SBAAC), Caroline Diels (second team All-SBAAC), senior Emily Self (two-time honorable mention All-SBAAC), senior Chay Johns, senior Emily Butcher and senior Vanessa Addison.

Senior Maura Drake returns after taking a year off. Sydney McCord saw time at the end of 2019 and is expected to contribute more this season.

Persinger said Banesa Morales, Jena Rhods and Brynn Bryant round out the roster.

”We have a great group of six seniors who have stepped up to fill the shoes of last years’ group,” said Persinger. “I really like versatility of this team. We have girls who can play multiple positions and play them well, we just need to find the best lineup that allows the girls to mesh as one on the floor.”

Blanchester

Blanchester finished fourth in the SBAAC National Division last season, posting a 5-7 record. The Ladycats were 8-16 overall.

Calli Baumann was first-team All-SBAAC last season as a junior.

Ally Davis was first team all-league and Holly Scott was given honorable mention. Both players graduated in the spring.

Jenna Weisflock is in her fifth year as the head coach. She will be assisted by Julie Mulvihill (junior varsity) and Shebie Rose (junior high).

There are nine letterwinners returning, four of whom were starters last year. In addition to Baumann, BHS has Taylor Combs, Madison Creager, Brooklyn Bockstiegel, MaKayla Lanham, Hailey Mulvihill, Summer Schutte, Ainsley Whitaker asnd Emma Falgner returning. Hope Blankenbeckler is a newcomer of note, Weisflock said.