Ladycats claw Broncos on tennis court 4-1

MT. ORAB — In a much-needed tough match, the Blanchester girls tennis team defeated Western Brown 4-1 Monday in a non-league match in Brown County.
“I knew Western Brown was going to have a solid singles lineup so I thought this would be a solid test,” said BHS coach Matt Sexton.
Maddy Coyle, who lost to Madison Kirk 3-6, 3-6 last year, came out on top 6-3, 6-3 this time around.
“It shows just how much she had improved,” Sexton said.
The Ladycats are 7-2 on the year while the Broncos drop to 1-5.
Sexton noted Annie Trovillo’s 6-1, 6-0 win at third singles came against a girl that played first singles against BHS last season.
“Annie hit her off the court. Impressive win,” the coach said.
SUMMARY
Aug 24, 2020
@Western Brown HS
Blanchester 4 Western Brown 1
Singles
1: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Madison Kirk 6-3, 6-3
2: Grace Irwin (B) d. Liz Young 6-3, 6-1
3: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Brooklyn Miller 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller (B) d. Shelby Kuttler, Cassidy Luttrell 6-2, 7-5
2: Haylee Steele, Liv Cunningham (WB) d. Leah Boegeman, Gracie Kaehler 6-2, 1-6, 6-1