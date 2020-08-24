Ladycats claw Broncos on tennis court 4-1

MT. ORAB — In a much-needed tough match, the Blanchester girls tennis team defeated Western Brown 4-1 Monday in a non-league match in Brown County.

“I knew Western Brown was going to have a solid singles lineup so I thought this would be a solid test,” said BHS coach Matt Sexton.

Maddy Coyle, who lost to Madison Kirk 3-6, 3-6 last year, came out on top 6-3, 6-3 this time around.

“It shows just how much she had improved,” Sexton said.

The Ladycats are 7-2 on the year while the Broncos drop to 1-5.

Sexton noted Annie Trovillo’s 6-1, 6-0 win at third singles came against a girl that played first singles against BHS last season.

“Annie hit her off the court. Impressive win,” the coach said.

SUMMARY

Aug 24, 2020

@Western Brown HS

Blanchester 4 Western Brown 1

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Madison Kirk 6-3, 6-3

2: Grace Irwin (B) d. Liz Young 6-3, 6-1

3: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Brooklyn Miller 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller (B) d. Shelby Kuttler, Cassidy Luttrell 6-2, 7-5

2: Haylee Steele, Liv Cunningham (WB) d. Leah Boegeman, Gracie Kaehler 6-2, 1-6, 6-1