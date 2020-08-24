Middleton, CM girls increase SBAAC golf leads

GREEN TOWNSHIP — It’s status quo for the SBAAC girls golf standings following the third round of competition Monday at Snow Hill Country Club.

Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton continues to reign as the top individual while the Clinton-Massie team increased its lead.

Middleton had a 39 on the front nine at SHCC and leads runnerup Hailey Stagemann of Clermont Northeastern by nine strokes.

Taylor Anderson of CMHS had a 40 on Monday and is 14 shots behind Middleton.

“Taylor has been playing with a lot of confidence and that goes a long way in this game,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

But Anderson and her Lady Falcons teammates had a round three best 209 score and now have a 65 shot lead over runnerup CNE, 815 to 880. Abby Schneider had a 48 for CM.

“Two years ago, those two barely broke 60 (at Snow Hill) so to come back with 40 and 48 was impressive,” McGraw said. “Glad to be able to increase our lead in the league with 27 holes left.”

Danielle Bolser posted the low score for Blanchester with a 58. Maggie Matthews shot a 57 for East Clinton’s best of the day. The 57 is the low score for the season for the Lady Astros.

“I’m proud of the way Maggie played,” said EC coach Brian Carey. “We are getting better.”

SUMMARY

Aug 24, 2020

SBC Girls Golf

@Snow Hill Country Club

TEAMS: Clinton-Massie 209 Goshen 217 Wilmington 221 Clermont NE 223 New Richmond 246 Blanchester 253 East Clinton 254

BHS: Reagan Grogg 60 Zoey Hupp 63 Danielle Bolser 58

CM: Taylor Anderson 40 Abby Schneider 48 Pearl Spurlock 61 Elle Paul 60 Ella McCarren 66

CNE: Hailey Stagemann 42 Sadie Hoeppner 48 Gena Beebe 65 Theresa Urling 68

EC: Maggie Matthews 57 Jordan Collom 65 Madison Frazier 67 Gretchen Boggs 66 Kamille Helsel 66

GOS: Julia Matthews 54 Grace Belcher 61 Brooke Reeves 49 Skylar Reeves 58 Julia Allgeyer 56 Layla Oehler 61

NR: Laney Ringhand 69 Lindsey Fischer 61 Emily Fischer 59 Mackenzie Gammon 64 Lily Adams 62 Makenzie Bene 64

WHS: Lilly Middleton 39 Katie Murphy 60 Carysn Custis 50 Reagan Reece 64

