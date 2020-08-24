HILLSBORO — With solid defense and net play, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team opened the season Monday with a 25-15, 25-21 25-17 win over Hillsboro in non-league action in Highland County.

“For the first match of the season, I thought we came out and played well,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We missed a few serves at crucial times but I thought we made up for that with our net play and defense.”

The junior varsity Lady Falcons were 25-19, 21-25, 25-9 winners, coach Emilee Fisher said.

For the Massie varsity, Kennedy Thompson finished with nine points to go along with two aces, 19 set assists and six digs. Holly Young had seven points, two aces and eight digs. Cadin Reveal led the way with 10 points, 11 kills, three aces, seven digs and two solo blocks.

Cailyn Crain had eight points, five kills, an assist, an ace and a dig. Kinsey Beam totaled five points, five kills, an assist, two aces and four digs. Natalee Hillman had four kills, five points, an assist, an ace and eight digs. Courtney Fisher had two digs. Mackenzie Peters added a dig and Harner had a kill and a dig.

The Lady Falcons begin a six-match homestand Tuesday against Wilmington.