7-under 29 wins Elks 797 senior outing

The team of Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones and Bill Ross had a 7-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
The winners eagled No. 8 and recorded birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7.
The rest of the field:
30: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill.
30: Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick, Dave Doyle.
31: Jim Doak, Pete Fentress, French Hatfield, Gary Schrader.
32: Gary Newbry, Jim Luck, Harold Anderson.
32: Don Sicurella, Mark Hess, Fred Stern, John Faul.
32: Rocky Long, Gary Bishop, Bruce Barrett, Rich Myers.
36: Gerry Schultz, Mike Gross, Steve Olinger, Dave Miller.