7-under 29 wins Elks 797 senior outing

The team of Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones and Bill Ross had a 7-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled No. 8 and recorded birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7.

The rest of the field:

30: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill.

30: Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick, Dave Doyle.

31: Jim Doak, Pete Fentress, French Hatfield, Gary Schrader.

32: Gary Newbry, Jim Luck, Harold Anderson.

32: Don Sicurella, Mark Hess, Fred Stern, John Faul.

32: Rocky Long, Gary Bishop, Bruce Barrett, Rich Myers.

36: Gerry Schultz, Mike Gross, Steve Olinger, Dave Miller.