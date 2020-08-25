Elks youth golf camp

A total of 38 young golfers, ranging from kindergarten to high school age, participated in the Elks 797 Golf Course junior golf camp last month. “The kids did an amazing job all week. We really like to focus on the kids having fun and enjoying the game of golf. We focused on fundamentals all three days,” according to a press release from the camp instructors Andy Copeland and Kerry Steed. There is the hope that the Elks 797 Golf Course would have a middle school and high school league beginning next summer along with more junior fundamental camps throughout the year. In addition the camp, the Elks course is “continuing to make changes to the driving range. The range fairways are now mowed and a new golf ball dispenser that accepts credit cards has been installed, the press released added. Participants in the camp, in no particular order in the photo, were, Bensen Harpen, Rex Eaglin, Darius Stewart, Audra Day, Logan Flint, Robbi McBrayer, Henry Holbrook, Avery Miller, Carter Kirkendall, Kasen Baker, Hayden Schram, Gabrielle Scherz, Isaiah Rowe, Austin Kmatz, Corrick DeBoard, Eoin Hackmann, Elyon Hackmann, Gretchen Boggs, Grady Boggs, Braydon Black, Baredon Gill, Jaxon Ledford, Kameron Rudduck, Kolton Rudduck, Colton Anderson, Jackson Anderson, Brycen Haley, Charley Worley, Zane Harris, Mitchell Ellis, Devon Snyder, Jayden Snyder, Tomy Worley, Isaiah Teboe and Lucas Teboe.

