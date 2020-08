The Wilmington High School girls tennis match with Batavia was postponed Tuesday and will be rescheduled for Sept. 3 as part of a doubleheader at WHS with Batavia. The Lady Hurricane were scheduled to play at Batavia that day, but instead the two teams will play two matches that day on the WHS courts.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-1.jpg