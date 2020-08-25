BHS volleyball opens with win over Georgetown

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester volleyball team held off Georgetown for a 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 win Tuesday in the season and SBAAC National Division opener at the BHS gym.

“The girls came out ready to play,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “For the first game and everything being what they are not use to, they really played with heart and determination.

“With everything going on in the world today, it is a true blessing to be able to coach these girls and watch what they love to do.”

Caili Baumann came out offensively and dominated. She finished with 12 kills, six service points, six blocks and 10 good passes.

Ainsley Whitaker had three kills, two blocks, 26 service points, 11 good passes and a dig. Emma Falgner had two perfect passes. Madison Creager had two kills, an assist, four service points, a dig and four perfect passes. Taylor Combs had an assist and six good passes. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had four kills, a block, two service points and two good passes.

Makayla Lanham had 11 service points, a dig and three perfect passes. Summer Schutte two kills, 11 assists, a block and 13 service points. Hope Blankenbeckler had two assists, a kill and nine service points. Desiree Snader had a dig and three good passes.