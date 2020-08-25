Vilvens, Webber leads WHS boys to 3-0 win

WILMINGTON — Collin Webber recorded the shutout and Brady Vilvens posted a hat trick Tuesday as the Wilmington High School boys soccer team won its season opener 3-0 over Clinton-Massie at Alumni Field.

The match also was the SBAAC American Division opener for both teams.

“It was an emotional start to the soccer season after waiting so long to know if we will have a season,” said WHS head coach Imad El-Macharrafie. “As a team we appreciate the efforts of Troy Diels, Jeff Stevenson, Stephanie Reveal and the rest of our athletic staff for laying the groundwork to keep us safe and make sure we have a season. We are grateful and proud of the Hurricane parents for following protocols and supporting us all night long.”

Vilvens tallied a pair of goals in the first half, one on a penalty kick, the other on a bicycle kick assisted by Caleb Macias. He added a second goal on a PK midway through the second half.

“We had some quality moments (on the field),” the WHS coach said. “But also had some issues exposed. We will work on our team defense. Our entire back unit led the way defensively and helped contribute to Webber’s shutout.