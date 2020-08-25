CM boys 3rd, WHS 4th in SBAAC American

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After a lengthy weather delay, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team finished third in the SBAAC American Division match at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

“I thought we had a good chance to pull out a win,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “Every practice we talk about giving away strokes. The difference between first and third was three shots. Tonight was a perfect example.”

Wilmington was fourth overall and was led by Dylan Cole who posted a round of 45.

Michael Moritz led Massie with a 42.

Jake Riffle of New Richmond was the medalist for the day with a 40.

SUMMARY

Aug 25, 2020

SBAAC American Division

Boys Golf Divisional

@Majestic Springs Golf Course

TEAMS: Batavia 178 New Richmond 178 Clinton-Massie 181 Wilmington 189 Western Brown 201 Goshen 212

BAT: Shepard 44 Tuner 44 Hensley 42 Hensley 53 Bell 52 Berger 48

CM: Dakota Gasaway 46 Ethan Johnson 44 Michael Moritz 42 Clay Carroll 51 George Chowning 52 Logan Miller 49

GOS: Noland 53 Cox 57 Rice 49 Utzau 55 Herrera 63 Bauer 57

NR: Miller 42 Riffle 40 Fouss 54 Ast 46 Nicoloff 54 Merz 48

WB: Huddle 47 Pinkerton 53 Bolender 49 Wright 62 Williams 52 Patton 56

WIL: Brady Leathley 47 Braydon Conley 46 Dylan Cole 45 Braden Harmeling 54 Phil Fulton 59 Jaden Snyder 51