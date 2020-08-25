Lady Falcons soar to league-opening win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team opened SBAAC American Division play Tuesday with a 25-8, 25-21, 25-21 win over Wilmington at the Lebanon Road gym.

“We served the ball really aggressive and did a lot of the little things that allowed us to play really well together,” CM head coach Stephanie Reveal said.

Massie is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the American.

Wilmington drops to 0-2 on the year, 0-1 in the division. No game information was available for Wilmington.

For Clinton-Massie, Kennedy Thompson had 11 points, two kills, 17 assists, an ace, 11 digs and a solo block. Holly Young chipped in 10 points with two aces and 16 digs. Cadin Reveal totaled eight points, 14 kills, an assist, three aces, 15 digs and three blocks.

Cailyn Crain had five points, a kill, an ace and two digs. Kinsey Beam finished with two points, four kills and a dig. Natalee Hillman had seven points, three kills, two aces and 11 digs. Mackenzie Peters had a kill, an ace and two digs. Breckin Harner contributed a kill and a dig. Courtney Fisher had three digs.