Georgetown tops Ladycats in BHS soccer opener

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester girls soccer team was defeated by Georgetown 6-1 Tuesday in the season opener at Barbour Memorial Field.

The SBAAC National Division loss leaves BHS at 0-1.

The Ladycats started strong, going up 1-0 midway through the first half, coach Kristina White said. Destiny Blankenbeckler assisted on Rylan Coyle’s goal for a short-lived advantage.

Georgetown then scored two goals and held a 2-1 halftime lead. GHS tallied four goals in the second half.

Josie Wilson had 25 saves in goal for Blanchester. “This is Josie’s first year playing goalkeeper but she gave it her all and kept her head in the game the entire time,” White said. “We still have some work do to and will be concentrating on our second touch to better prepare for our next game.”