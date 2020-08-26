WHS tennis drops 4-1 match to CJ

DAYTON — Wilmington ran in to a buzzsaw Wednesday and suffered a 4-1 tennis loss to Dayton power Chaminade Julienne.
Claire Burns posted the lone WHS win, a 6-1, 6-1 triumph at first singles.
The Lady Eagles are coached by Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Jim Brooks.
Wilmington is 2-3 on the year.
SUMMARY
Aug 26, 2020
@Chaminade Julienne HS
Chaminade 4 Wilmington 1
Singles
1: Claire Burns def Patty Sanchez 6-1, 6-1
2: Jenna Taylor was def by Morgan Dean 0-6, 0-6
3: Emilee Pham was def by Gabrielle Schneider 2-6, 0-6
Doubles
1: Gracie Conger, Chandni Sharma were def by Neena Gabriel, Sophia Davis 1-6, 2-6
2: Rory Housh, Avni Patel were def by Maria Ely, Emma Burkett 0-6, 1-6