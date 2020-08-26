WHS tennis drops 4-1 match to CJ

DAYTON — Wilmington ran in to a buzzsaw Wednesday and suffered a 4-1 tennis loss to Dayton power Chaminade Julienne.

Claire Burns posted the lone WHS win, a 6-1, 6-1 triumph at first singles.

The Lady Eagles are coached by Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Jim Brooks.

Wilmington is 2-3 on the year.

SUMMARY

Aug 26, 2020

@Chaminade Julienne HS

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Patty Sanchez 6-1, 6-1

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Morgan Dean 0-6, 0-6

3: Emilee Pham was def by Gabrielle Schneider 2-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Chandni Sharma were def by Neena Gabriel, Sophia Davis 1-6, 2-6

2: Rory Housh, Avni Patel were def by Maria Ely, Emma Burkett 0-6, 1-6