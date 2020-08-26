Trace tops EC in volleyball battle

LEES CREEK — East Clinton opened its volleyball season Wednesday with a 19-25, 22-25, 21-25 loss to Miami Trace in non-league action at the EC gym.

“Hats off to Miami Trace; they have a good team,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “We have some kinks to work out but (my girls) hustled and never gave up.”

Katrina Bowman had three kills, eight assists, a block and three digs. Gracie Evanshine totaled two aces, five kills, a block and six digs. Gracie Boggs finished with a kill, two blocks and a dig. Kami Whiteaker recorded six kills and two digs.

Jericka Boggs had 13 assists and a dig. Lauren Hadley, Alexis Rolfe and Kelsi Lilly had one dig each. Libby Evanshine had 12 kills, two blocks and five digs. McKenzie Pence chipped in with a kill while Lanie Clark had four digs.

Sodini said Lydia Kessler did a good job going in to serve and serve receive.