Blanchester MS football drops opener 20-14

WILMINGTON — The Blanchester Middle School football team was defeated by Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School 20-14 Wednesday at Alumni Field.

Blanchester took a 6-0 lead when Zach Musselman returned an interception for a touchdown. Borror tied the game late in the first half and the teams went to the lockerroom tied at 6-6.

A Wildcats turnover led to a Hurricane touchdown in the third quarter. Wilmington went up 20-6 before Musselman scored another touchdown, this time on a 45-yard run, coach Dan Peters said.

Blanchester later forced a Wilmington turnover but the Hurricane defense forced a three and out to maintain the six-point margin.

Musselman finished with 65 yards on five rushes. Blanchester gained just under 100 yards of total offense.

The Blanchester defensive surrendered nearly 175 yards on the ground to the Borror squad.

Peters concluded, “Blocking up front and ball protection will be our focus this week in practice. We simply need to be able to sustain a drive. We’ve got some young players and getting snaps is important to their development. We had some bright sports as a team but we just need to take it one play at a time. The boys played tough, but we beat ourselves.”