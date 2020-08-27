Pre-sale tickets only for varsity football this season

Governor DeWine has asked the OHSAA to assemble a large team of inspectors who will attend games to ensure all safety protocols are being followed. The inspectors, which will be paid by the Governor’s office, will work with the host site’s Athletic Director and utilize a checklist of items. The intent of the inspector program is to educate those at the game regarding proper safety protocols, but the OHSAA may enact penalties through Bylaw 11 if necessary.

For most schools, high school football games will be attended basically by parents only for the 2020 season.

With the state’s order for resumption of full-contact sports, there are spectator restrictions. There is a 15 percent occupancy limit for middle school and high school events this school year.

With that in mind, there is a 75 percent/25 percent ticket split, as proposed by the SBAAC. The home team will get 75 percent of the spectators and visiting teams will get 25 percent of the fans.

For varsity football, there will be presale tickets to accommodate those numbers. There will not be any tickets sold at the gate on Friday nights for varsity football.

Pre-sale of Wilmington football tickets will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays in front of the middle school gym; 6-7 p.m. Thursdays in front of middle school gym. All tickets are $7.

At Clinton-Massie, only ticketholders will be allowed in the parking lot on game night. Each player, band member and cheerleader will be given the opportunity to purchase two tickets to the game. There will be a limit of 400 for football — 300 for the Falcons and 100 for visiting teams.

For Blanchester, the limit will be 175 for football — 132 for Blanchester and 43 for visiting teams.

To wit, there are 39 football players, 46 band members and 18 cheerleaders for a total of 103 participants at BHS.

Because of a greater seating capacity, Friday night’s football opener for the Wildcats has been moved to Goshen’s Jim Brown Stadium. Blanchester will receive 180 tickets to the game, athletic director Brad Ballinger said.

For volleyball and soccer matches, there is a limit of four spectators allowed per player, with each fan identifying themselves and signing in before being admitted.

Once at an event, spectators must follow guidelines set for by the SBAAC, OHSAA, and the Ohio Department of Health.

”It is extremely important that we follow these requirements. Failure to follow these guidelines can result in various consequences including athletics being shut down and forfeiture of contests,” according to a press release.

Spectators must:

• Conduct daily symptom assessments (self-evaluation). Anyone experiencing symptoms must stay home. Symptoms include (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell).

• Wear masks, even while seated, unless actively eating or drinking.

• Allow for 6 feet between different family groups.

Ticket allotment information:

• HS and MS Volleyball, JV/Freshman Football, Soccer-Maximum of four tickets per athlete are allowed for home and away contests. The maximum number of tickets may be reduced based upon venue capacity. Admittance will be subject to change and left up to the host school.

• Varsity Football-The home team will receive 75% of the allowable tickets. We will disperse the tickets to the family members of the football team, cheerleaders, and band members. These tickets will be presale only and will be sold on a designated night during the week. For away games, we are allowed 25% of the tickets and those tickets will be available for presale to our football players and cheerleaders.

There will be no passes or tickets sold at the gates. Only those arriving with a presale ticket in hand will be admitted to the game.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_LOGO-4-county-5.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Inspectors to attend games Governor DeWine has asked the OHSAA to assemble a large team of inspectors who will attend games to ensure all safety protocols are being followed. The inspectors, which will be paid by the Governor’s office, will work with the host site’s Athletic Director and utilize a checklist of items. The intent of the inspector program is to educate those at the game regarding proper safety protocols, but the OHSAA may enact penalties through Bylaw 11 if necessary.

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports