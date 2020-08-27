Posted on by

Hurricane depth too much for Wildcats at Snow Hill


Blanchester's Reagan Grogg | Submitted Photo

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Wilmington had too much depth for Blanchester as the Hurricane topped the Wildcats 196 to 224 in boys golf action Thursday at Snow Hill Country Club.

Blanchester’s Brian Miller was the match medalist with an 8-over par 43 on the 2,852 yard layout.

Brady Leathley posted 47 to lead the Hurricane on the cloudy, humid day.

Dylan Cole had a 49 for WHS while Devon Snyder and Braydon Conley both came in with 50s. Braden Harmeling had a 54 and Phil Fulton shot a 60.

Also for BHS, Bryce Bandow had a 53, Andrew Osborn shot 61 and Reagan Grogg came in with a 67.

