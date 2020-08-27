Cardinals clip ‘Cats in boys soccer 2-1

FELICITY — Blanchester fell to Felicity-Franklin 2-1 Thursday in SBAAC National Division boys soccer action at FHS.

Wildcats goalkeeper Zach West set a school record by making 32 saves. The previous record was 26 saves, coach Benny Spirk said.

“We played a hard fought game, but unfortunately couldn’t get the result we wanted,” Spirk said. “We are starting to head in the right direction and getting better every game.”

Carter Stevens scored the BHS goal with Shane Akers getting credit for the assist.