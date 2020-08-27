EC rallies to stun CNE in 5 sets

OWENSVILLE — After an excruciating slow start, East Clinton stormed back and routed Clermont Northeastern 20-25, 15-25, 25-4, 25-8, 25-9 in SBAAC National Division volleyball action.

“After a slow start, the girls got into a groove and played their game,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “I can’t say enough about how proud I am of them for coming back and winning by such big margins after losing the first two sets.”

Katrina Bowman played “amazing defense,” Sodini said, to go along with two aces, six kills, a block, eight digs and 20 set assists. Lanie Clark (three aces and three digs) and Gracie Evanshine (two aces, three kills, three blocks, two digs) served very well, Sodini added.

Libby Evanshine led the Lady Astros with 27 kills. She also had two aces, two blocks and six digs.

Gracie Boggs was a wall at the net with eight blocks. Kami Whiteaker had an ace, three kills, a block and four digs. Jericka Boggs had an ace, 15 assists and two digs. McKenzie Pence had a block and a dig. Lydia Kessler had a dig. Lauren Hadley had two kills and three assists. Alexis Rolfe had six digs.

