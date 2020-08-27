BHS girls soccer notches first win 2-0

FELICITY — Josie Wilson’s first career shutout helped the Blancheser girls soccer team defeat Felicity 2-0 Thursday in SBAAC National Division soccer at FHS.

Wilson did not allow a goal and BHS scored one time in each half to pick up its first win of the season.

Rylan Coyle’s breakaway goal late in the first half put the Ladycats on top 1-0.

“The ladies did well controlling the ball all game but struggled to get shots to fall,” coach Kristina White said. “Some played had to play positions they weren’t used to because Lacie Tedrick, starting center defender and team co-captain, left the game with an ankle injury.”

Macey Waldron added an insurance goal with Sam Naylor recording the assist.