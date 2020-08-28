Blan 7th, 8th grade sweep Georgetown volleyball

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Middle School volleyball teams swept matches from Georgetown Thursday night.

“The girls worked hard for their win,” coach Shelbie Rose said. “I’m happiest about the great attitude they had all night. Volleyball is a mental game and the last two nights we struggled with that aspect. Tonight the girls came ready to compete with a great attitude and it seal the deal for their win.”

The eighth grade was victorious 25-15, 25-22. Bobbi Sue White, Morgyn Coyle and Tamara Stewart had key serves, Rose said.

The seventh grade posted 25-23, 25-14 wins. Mallory Creager, Lily Roy and Jocelyn Lansing led the team.