Lady ‘Cane volleyball halts Hillsboro in straight sets

WILMINGTON — In straight set fashion, the Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Hillsboro 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 Thursday in non-league volleyball action at the WHS gym.

“After a slow start to the season, we finally found a rhythm and the girls really started to work together as one unit,” WHS coach Jenna Persinger said. “Aggressive serving was a big part of our victory. We still have some things to clean up as we get deeper into the season, but tonight was a lot of fun to see the girls get excited about the game. We are just thankful we get to play.”

Wilmington is 1-2 on the year.

Brynn Bryant and Emily Self had three aces each for WHS. Setter Chay Johns had 23 assists and “did a great job of spreading the ball among all hitters,” Persinger said.

On offense, Bryant led the way with 10 kills while Self, Banesa Morales and Caroline Diels had four kills each. Sydney McCord added two. Johns and Harlie Bickett had one kill each.

At the net, McCord, Diels and Maura Drake combined for four blocks.

On defense, Bickett had 13 digs while Jena Rhoads, Emily Butcher and Vanessa Addison all played well, said Persinger.