CM, BHS, WHS win openers

The 2020 high school football season opened Friday night. In one of the top games in the state this week, Clinton-Massie hosted Kettering Alter and led 28-6 then had to rally for a 42-32 victory. Wilmington opened with a win over East Clinton, 21-0. Blanchester and Goshen went toe to toe for the King of the Road trophy and the return of Brayden Sipple was the difference as the Wildcats prevailed 41-27. For more on these games, visit the News Journal website at www.wnewsj.com. In results from other SBAAC games, Batavia defeated Williamsburg 22-9, Western Brown overwhelmed Hillsboro 62-6, New Richmond topped Bethel-Tate 27-18, Clermont Northeastern blanked Summit Country Day 32-0 and Fayetteville defeated Manchester 55-6. In the photo, Wilmington’s Jeff Valentine (39) and Bradley Sturgill (56) bring down East Clinton’s Jared Smith during Friday night’s game.

