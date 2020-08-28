Massie wins heavyweight slugfest 42-32

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after it had snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

In a battle Ohio high school titans, the Falcons jumped out to a 28-6 lead over Kettering Archbishop Alter in the first 17 minutes of the game. Then Massie gave up 22 unanswered points to trail 32-28 with four minutes left in the contest. But Massie cashed in two fumbles in the last 2:40 of the game to win 42-32.

“Alter came in highly regarded. They have all kinds of D-I prospects. Size-wise, we were really outmatched,” CM head coach Dan McSurley said after the game. “They called. They wanted a game. I asked the kids if they wanted to take on Alter. They got so excited. When they got that excited, I said ‘Hell yeah.’ They were jacked. I was jacked. From then on, we believed.

“I told the kids before the game if you want to win a state championship you have to beat a team like this. This what they’re going to look like. I’m so proud of them. This is a big win for us.”

It was all Massie in the first half as the Falcons scored all four times it had the ball with Carter Frank and Carson VanHoose logging a pair of touchdowns.

Alter scored just before the intermission to pull within 28-13 and twice in the last 3:41 of the third quarter to get within 28-26, the latter coming on a 74-yard punt return by C.J. Hicks.

“We struck them early, got that momentum. Then they adjusted. When you play a team over the period of a game, they’re going to figure you out,” McSurley said. “The punt hurt and took some momentum.

“But it was a slugfest. Two powerhouse teams going at it on a Friday night in Ohio. We’re just blessed to be on top.”

Alter took its first lead of the night, 32-26, on a 11-play, 86-yard drive that burnt almost five minutes.

Massie now had four minutes and 65 yards to retake the lead. After a two-yard loss and two incompletions, Alter intercepted a pass at its 49.

But three plays later, it fumbled back to Massie, giving the Falcons 2:40 and 59 yards to retake the lead. Cody Zantene hit Frank on a 20-yard pass and got an Alter roughing the passer penalty to get to the Alter 20. Zantene hit a toe-tapping Blake Ireland on the sideline at the Alter 5 a play later. After an Alter offsides, VanHoose scored from the 2 to put the Falcons back up, 35-32.

Alter booted the ensuing kickoff back to Massie. Frank scored a couple plays later from 17 yards out to seal the victory.

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2020

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 42 Alter 32

A^6^7^13^6^32

CM^14^14^0^14^42

First quarter

CM-Carter Frank 60 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 6:37

CM-Carson Vanhoose 3 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 4:08

A-5 yard run (PAT failed) 1:44

Second quarter

CM-Carson Vanhoose 50 yar run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 10:25

CM-Carter Frank 6 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 5:31

A-22 yard pass (PAT good) 0:19

Third quarter

A-38 yard pass (PAT good) 3:41

A-76 yard punt return (PAT failed) 0:07

Fourth quarter

A-2 yard run (PAT failed) 4:00

CM-Carson Vanhoose 2 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 1:12

CM-Carter Frank 13 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 0:19.3

STATISTICS

Alter: 306 total yards on 53 plays (9-18-0 passing for 144 yards; 35-162 rushing). 18 first downs. 2 fumbles, 2 fumbles lost.

CM: 334 total yards on 50 plays (6-11-1 passing for 91 yards; 39-243 rushing) 17 first downs. 0 fumbles

INDIVIDUALS

RUSH: Carter Frank 12-98, Carson Vanhoose 11-78, Daelin Maple 5-30, Colton Trampler 8-24, Blake Ireland 1-7, Kody Zantene 2-6

PASS: Kody Zantene 6-11-1, 91 yards

RECEIVE: Carter Frank 2-61, Blake Ireland 1-15, Carter Euton 2-13, Daelin Maple 1-2

DEFENSE: Colton Trampler 7 solos, 4 ast, 3.5 TFL; Blake Ireland 7 solos; Braden Rolf 4 solos, 1 ast, 1 TFL; Carter Frank 3 solos, 1 ast; Carter Euton 2 solos; Colton Doyle 2 solos, 1 TFL; Carson Vanhoose 1 solo, 1 ast; Brody Muterspaw 1 solo, 1 ast; Trevor McGuinness 1 solo; Tyler Keck 1 solo; Leyton Bell 1 solo; Daelin Maple 1 ast.; Charley Hale 1 ast.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_CarterEuton_ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_CarterFrank_ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_CMDefense_ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_DaelinMaple_ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_VanHoose_ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_VanHoose2_ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_GarrettVance74_ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_ZantenePass_ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_BlakeIreland_ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_CaydenClutter_ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_FB1_CMDefense2_ec.jpg

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.