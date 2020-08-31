Basketball officiating classes to begin Sept. 27

Long-time official Joe Davis is again conducting a class for prospective basketball officials in September.

The initial meeting will be held 5 p.m. Sept. 27 at Roosters restaurant. The remaining class schedule will be decided by the class at the first meeting.

Books will be handed out as well as dates and times for future classes will be confirmed at the first meeting.

Anyone interested in becoming an official should send via email to Davis their name and phone number. Davis will send a link to join the class. Davis’ email is (jdavis5472@yahoo.com).