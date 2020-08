Antek leads EC girls at Huntington

CHILLICOTHE — East Clinton’s girls cross country team finished third Saturday at the Huntington Cross Country Invitational.

Carah Antek led the Lady Astros with as ninth-place finish. Her time for the 5K event was 24:42.65.

Justin Arnold was the top runner for the EC boys, running 20:54 and hitting the line 23rd in all.

The middle school boys were fourth with Jacob George finishing 20th in 16:27.95. There was just one middle school girl runner for EC, Emily Arnold who was 14th in 19:08.45.

SUMMARY

Aug. 29, 2020

@Huntington HS

Huntington Cross Country Invitational

Varsity Boys

1, Mitch Green (Waverly) 17:25.56

23, Justin Arnold (EC) 20:54

27, Dylan Arnold (EC) 21:07.72

43, Zach Vest (EC) 23:27.97

52, Hayden Beiting (EC) 24:20.8

57, Michael Horn (EC) 25:15.3

66, Nick Gates (EC) 27:39.77

73, Lex Frye (EC) 32:46.89

74, Aiden Walker (EC) 33:10.19

Teams: Waverly 40 Unioto 50 Vinton Co 81 Huntington Ross 133 South Gallia 146 Oak Hill 150 River Valley 157 East Clinton 171 Piketon 196

Varsity Girls

1, Lauren Twyman (RV) 21:14.88

9, Carah Antek (EC) 24:42.65

14, Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 25:28.01

15, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 25:35.16

29, Kailyn Mason (EC) 28:54.08

56, Kenton Deaton (EC) 33:48.9

Teams: Vinton Co 30 Huntington Ross 41 East Clinton 88 Piketon 117 Southeastern 139 Paint Valley 142 Waverly 147

Middle School Girls

1, Peyton Wickline (VC) 16:07.9

14, Emily Arnold (EC) 19:08.45

Teams: Paint Valley 36 Vinton Co 55 Huntington Ross 56 Waverly 90 Valley 98

Middle School Boys

1, Brody Buchanan (Fairland) 12:28.14

20, Jacob George (EC) 16:27.95

25, Zimmerly Mahanes (EC) 17:18.48

28, Elyon Hackman (EC) 17:25.74

34, Dru Simmons (EC) 17:59.76

40, Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 18:50.55

Teams: Bishop Flaget 24 Vinton Co 61 Huntington Ross 95 East Clinton 104 Piketon 107 Waverly 115