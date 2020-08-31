Massie outlasts Blanchester in 5-set thriller

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a wild match, Clinton-Massie outlasted Blanchester 25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 25-27, 15-12 in a non-league volleyball match at the Lebanon Road Gym.

“Not the prettiest volleyball but proud of the girls for digging deep in set five and holding on for the win,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We are young, so mentally we struggle and our confidence isn’t always there, but like I told them tonight I believe in every single one of them. They just need to play and have fun. Stop thinking and just play the game.”

The Lady Falcons are 3-1 on the year.

“The girls started off real slow,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “Our defense was off and so was our communication. We have had to make adjustments due to injures and once the girls got in the rhythm of it, they fought hard until the very last point.”

For Massie, Kennedy Thompson had 10 points, three kills, 32 set assists, three aces, 11 digs and a solo block. Cadin Reveal had five points, 22 kills, 32 digs and two solo blocks. Kinsey Beam had 11 points, nine kills, two aces and 12 digs.

Courtney Fisher had four digs. Natalee Hillman had 22 points, a kill, six aces, 18 digs and a block. Cailyn Crain had two points, two kills and eight digs. Mackenzie Peters finished with three kills, a dig and a block. Breckin Harner had five kills, five digs and a block. Holly Young chipped in with eight points, a kill and 16 digs.

For Blanchester, Caili Baumann had 12 kills, eight blocks 12 points, 13 digs and seven perfect passes. Emma Falgner had two points and four perfect passes. Madison Creager had a kill, two blocks, 14 points, a dig and five perfect passes. Taylor Combs had a kill, five points and four perfect passes.

Brooklyn Bockstiegel had a kill and a point. Makayla Lanham had three kills, 15 points, six digs and six perfect passes. Summer Schutte finished the match with 14 assists, two kills, 15 points and five perfect passes. Hope Blankenbeckler had three assists, eight points and two perfect passes. Desiree Snader chipped in with an assist, 21 points and a perfect pass.