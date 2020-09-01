Lady Aves soar to 3-2 win over WHS tennis

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School girls tennis team was defeated by Sycamore B 3-2 Tuesday in a non-league match at SHS.

Claire Burns and Jenna Taylor were winners in singles matches. Taylor’s match was particularly dramatic with the WHS junior posting a 6-7(3), 6-1, 10-4 win.

“Jenna is really playing her best tennis of the season right now,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “She played great against a strong field at our invitational Saturday. In her final match Saturday she came back from 1-4 to win the set in a tiebreaker. She won again (against Sycamore) in a tie-breaker. She was in command of her net game, which is always very bad news for her opponents. Her ground strokes were spot on.”

The Lady Hurricane is now 3-4 on the year.

Cooper noted the play of Emilee Pham who lost a tough one at third singles 3-6, 6-7 (4).

“Emilee had to play on a borrowed racket after breaking her strings,” Cooper said. “Even without her familiar stick, she came very close to winning her match. She very well may get another chance should we meet in the Coaches Classic later this month.”

SUMMARY

Sept 1, 2020

@Sycamore High School

Sycamore 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Anna Schenilli 6-2, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Shalmali Vaiyda 6-7 (3), 6-1, 10-4

3: Emilee Pham was def by Ria Parileh 3-6, 6-7 (4)

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Emma Lewis were def by Alison Temple 1-6, 0-6

2: Chandni Sharma, Avni Patel were def by Anusha Gambhecra, Calista France 1-6, 0-6

