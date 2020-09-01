Gasaway leads CM to 3-shot win over WHS

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Led by Dakota Gasaway, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team won the SBAAC American Division match Tuesday at Snow Hill Country Club.

“It was nice to see all the effort the players gave the past few days pay off,” CM head coach Phil Larrick said. “Everyone went to Snow Hill in the past few days to get ready for tonight’s match.”

With a trio of 43s, the Wilmington High School boys golf team had a season-best 176 and finished as runnersup to Massie’s 173.

Career best scores by twins Jaden and Devon Snyder, to go along with a 43 by Braydon Conley, helped the Hurricane to their best nine-hole score of the year.

Gasaway posted a 39 while Michael Moritz had a 41 for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

Sept 1, 2020

SBAAC American Division

Boys Golf Divisional

@Snow Hill Country Club

TEAMS: Clinton-Massie 173 Wilmington 176 Batavia 179 New Richmond 190 Western Brown 202 Goshen 217

CM: Dakota Gasaway 39 Ethan Johnson 44 Michael Moritz 41 Clay Carroll 49 Cam Morgan 55 Logan Miller 54

WIL: Braydon Conley 43 Brady Leathley 47 Braden Cole 51 Braden Harmeling 50 Jaden Snyder 43 Devon Snyder 43