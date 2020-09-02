CNE tennis tops East Clinton 5-0

OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton tennis team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division action.

EC, now 0-3 on the year, had a solid performance at first doubles where Holly Bernard and Myah Anteck were defeated 3-6, 5-7.

SUMMARY

Sept 2, 2020

@Clermont NE

Clermont NE 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Katie Carey was def by Alyssa Ferguson 0-6, 0-6

2: Emmy Chambliss was def by MacKenzie Turner 0-6, 0-6

3: Natilee Anderson was def by Zoe Moore 5-7, 0-6

Doubles

1: Holly Bernard, Myah Anteck were def by Abby Silver, Hannah Newton 3-6, 5-7

2: EC forfeited by Lilly Braden, Bella Morhouse