Lady Lions roar in 4-1 win over Lady Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team was defeated by New Richmond 4-1 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division play on the CM courts.

Coach Julie Kirby switched the lineup, moving first singles player Elizabeth Mason to first doubles and pairing her with third singles regular Ella Mefford.

“Elizabeth brought her powerhouse singles playing ability and Ella brought great direction and focus to the match and it paid off with a big win,” Kirby said. “Both girls work excellent together and I think we will use this pairing again in the future.”

Kirby also noted the debut of exchange student Kate Ceska from Prague in the Czech Republic. “She has a strong forehand game but it was Emma Everitt with the powerful plays at the net that stole the match,” said Kirby.

SUMMARY

Sept 2, 2020

@Clinton-Massie HS

New Richmond 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

1: Vanessa Asher was def by Sophia Dragoo 0-6, 0-6

2: Elle Dunham was def by Koryn Manning 0-6, 0-6

3: Sierra Reese was def by Emma Kussman 4-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Elizabeth Mason, Ella Mefford def New Richmond 6-2, 6-3

2: Layla Schurman, Mikayla Wonderly were def by Maddie Hells, Rebecca Hollbrooke 4-6, 3-6

Junior Varsity

1: Emma Everitt, Kate Ceska defeated Nicole Coland, Emma Millen 8-5