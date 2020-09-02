BHS tennis wins seventh straight over LM

MORROW — It wasn’t easy but the Blanchester girls tennis team won for the seventh straight time Wednesday, defeating Little Miami 5-0 in non-league action.

The Ladycats are 9-2. Little Miami drops to 2-5.

“Little Miami had a solid squad,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “I thought this was an excellent win all the way down the lineup.”

Maddy Coyle, a winner in a 2 1/2 hour marathon, is now 9-2 at first singles. Grace Irwin and Annie Trovillo are both 10-1. Taylor Bradley and Rianna Mueller at 7-1 as a doubles pair.

Abbey Irwin returned to the lineup after missing seven matches with an injury, Sexton said.

“Maddy’s opponent didn’t miss,” Sexton said. “Maddy had to work for everything she got. Grace and Annie both did a nice job. First doubles played well again. It was great having Abbey back in the lineup. She is going to be a big boost to our doubles lineup. She and Leah played very well together.

SUMMARY

Sept 2, 2020

@Little Miami High School

Blanchester 5 Little Miami 0

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle d. Sarah Kennedy 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

2: Grace Irwin d. Grace Dye 6-1, 6-2

3: Annie Trovillo d. Hannah Pratt 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller d. Grace Goddard, Emma Pinson 6-2, 6-1

2: Abbey Irwin, Leah Boegeman d. Alicen Temple, Sierra Bailey 7-6(2), 6-1