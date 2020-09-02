No. 3 Bellbrook tops No. 8 Wilmington

WILMINGTON — In a battle of Dayton area powers, Bellbrook stopped Wilmington 5-0 in non-league girls tennis action Wednesday on the WHS courts.

In the initial Dayton area coaches poll, Bellbrook was ranked No. 3 in Division I while WHS was ranked No. 8.

Wilmington drops to 3-5 the season. Bellbrook won the Hurricane Invitational tennis tournament on Saturday.

“Second and third singles matches were more competitive than the scores indicate,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Bellbrook is a very good team and they are deep. There were some amazing points at first singles. Maya (Brink) returned some balls I didn’t think she would touch. She is such a steady player. Claire (Burns) was serving for the first set and Maya just wouldn’t go away. We had a nice crow at the courts again and they were treated to some very good high school girls tennis.”

SUMMARY

Sept 2, 2020

@Wilmington High School

Bellbrook 5 Wilmington 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns was def by Maya Brink 5-7, 2-6

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Nitika Arora 0-6, 1-6

3: Emilee Pham was def by Maddie Chappers 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Emma Lewis were def by Ramya Pandrangi, Kaori Delsing 0-6, 1-6

2: Chandni Sharma, Rory Housh were def by Kirsten Thomas, Acey Faulkner 1-6, 2-6

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-1.jpg