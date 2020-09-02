SBC girls golf: Middleton, CM girls … who else?

WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton earned medalist honors and the Clinton-Massie girls team was the overall winner Wednesday in the SBAAC girls golf match at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Middleton had a 35 and extended her lead for player of the year honors to 11 strokes over Hailey Stagemann of Clermont Northeastern, 192 to 203.

The Wilmington girls were tied for second overall with a 207.

Taylor Anderson of Clinton-Massie had a 39 and is third overall among individuals.

The Lady Falcons had a 185 team total, the best score of the year for Massie.

“Taylor just continues to play some great golf,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “The only blemish on her scorecard was a double (bogey) on No. 15. Outside of that she played well.”

Pearl Spurlock had a personal best 44, “a nice bounce-back from her round at Snow Hill,” McGraw said. “Just another solid effort from my girls. We knew going into league we would have to have girls step up and play well after losing Gabby (Woods) and these girls have really answered the call.”

In the team standings, Clinton-Massie is running away from the field, leading runnerup Clermont Northeastern by 87 strokes.

Maggie Matthews posted the East Clinton’s best individual score with a 55.

SUMMARY

Sept 2, 2020

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Course

SBAAC Girls Golf Match

TEAM: Clinton-Massie 185 Wilmington 207 Clermont NE 207 Goshen 213 New Richmond 219 East Clinton 250 Blanchester 257

BL: Regan Grogg 58 Zoey Hupp 63 Danielle Bolser 66

CM: Taylor Anderson 39 Abby Schneider 49 Pearl Spurlock 44 Elle Paul 60 Ella McCarren 60

CNE: Hailey Stagemann 37 Sadie Hoeppner 48 Therese Urling 56 Gena Beebe 66

EC: Maggie Matthews 55 Gretchen Boggs 66 Kamille Helsel 65 Madison Frazier 64

GO: Brooke Reeves 51 Julie Matthewson 53 Skylar Reeves 57 Julie Allgeyeer 54 Grace Belcher 62

NR: Emily Fischer 53 Mackenzie Gammon 56 Lily Adams 54 Laney Ringhand 68 Makenzie Bene 56 Lindsey Fischer 58

WHS: Lilly Middleton 35 Katie Murphy 50 Carsyn Custis 52 Reagan Reece 70

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_LOGO-4-county.jpg