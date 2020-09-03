Murphy’s law: Majestic Springs golf champions for 2020

After completing a stellar high school career, Jack Murphy added to his golf resume last month by winning the Majestic Springs Golf Course club championship.

Murphy had a 71 to finish three shots ahead of runnerup Kyle Clifton who had a 74.

In the First Flight, Ron Cordy had a 77 and edged out runnerup Peter Whalen who had a 78.

In the Second Flight, Jim Keeton was the winner with an 85 while Ed Swaine was second with an 86.

In the Senior Flight, Rick Black carded a 72, which was good enough to beat out Jerry Reed’s 76.

The rest of the Senior Flight was M. Thompson 81, G. Wade 81, S. Coveleskie 85, B. Maphet 86, B. Day 92.

The rest of the Second Flight was B. Goodyk 88, S. Peters 89, A. Antonezak 90, B. Rusfner 91, N. Long 98.

The rest of the First Flight was A. Morton 78, M. Lurz 80, R. Morton 81, D. Long 82, T. Schroeder 82, D. Fisher 84, C. Keeton 86, D. Wolfe 87, S. Plessinger 88, A. Copeland 89, J. Lindsey 93.

The rest of the Championship Flight was D. Hamiel 76, T. McMullin 76, C. Kienle 77, T. Grimpo 80, J. Jones 80, R. Palmizano 87, M. Smith 90.