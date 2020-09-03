WHS tennis wraps up first half with DH sweep

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Batavia in a doubleheader Thursday afternoon on the WHS courts.

Wilmington won the matches 3-2 and 4-1 to improve to 5-0 in the SBAAC and 5-5 in all matches.

“When the GWOC (Greater Western Ohio Conference) decided to only play league matches, I was really worried about our season,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “We lost matches with Centerville, Beavercreek, Miamisburg and Fairmont. It actually created an opportunity to pick up Bellbrook, C-J (Chaminade-Julienne), Eaton and Sycamore, all of which have excellent tennis programs. This has really challenged our players and our players are better for it.”

Wilmington still has numerous big matches coming up but will wait until next week to get back on the court.

“Now for some well-deserved rest and attention to important things outside of tennis. Three big tournaments and a chance at a conference title await us after Labor Day. We will be ready.”

SUMMARY

Sept 3, 2020

@Wilmington High School

Match 1

Wilmington 3 Batavia 2

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Elise Neal 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Holly Smith 6-2, 6-0

3: Emilee Pham def McKayla Rush 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Chandni Sharma were def by Kennedy Williams, Cady Berry 4-6, 6-4, 7-10

2: Josie Heys, Ella Zeigler were def by Makayla Burnham, Andrea DeRose 1-6, 4-6

Exhibition

1: Josie Heys won 8-5

2: Avni Patel was def 6-8

3: Rory Housh was def 6-8

–

Match 2

Wilmington 4 Batavia 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Elise Neal 8-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Holly Smith 8-2

3: Emilee Pham def Mikayla Rush 8-0

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Ella Zeigler def Jenna DeRose, Makayla Burnham 8-2

2: Rory Housh, Chandni Sharma were def by Emma Brock, Ava Neumister 6-8