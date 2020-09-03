Lady Astros cruise to easy win over GHS

GEORGETOWN — The East Clinton volleyball team made it four straight wins Thursday with a 25-16, 25-8, 25-16 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division action.

After three straight tough battles, this one was relatively easy for the Lady Astros.

“The girls were sluggish because we jumped off the bus and played right away … but they still did a great job,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “We got to put some people in different positions and have some fun with the rotation. It was a great way to finish the week.”

East Clinton is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the National Division.

Sodini said Lauren Hadley played well with three kills.

Other statistics had Katrina Bowman with three aces, seven assists and a dig. Gracie Boggs had two kills and four blocks. Kami Whiteaker contributed three aces, two kills and three digs. Jericka Boggs finished with three aces and two digs. Kelsi Lilly had a kill, a block and two assists.

Libby Evanshine totaled two aces, six kills, two blocks and five digs. Mckenzie Pence had two kills. Alexis Rolfe, Lanie Clark and Lydia Kessler had three digs each. Megan Tong chipped in with two blocks at the net.