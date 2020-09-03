CM shrugs off slow start, pounds Lions in 4

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After a slow start, Clinton-Massie roared back and defeated New Richmond 18-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-8 Thursday in SBAAC American Division volleyball at the Lebanon Road gym.

Clinton-Massie is now 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the American Division. New Richmond is 1-2, 0-2.

“Started off slow,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We had to readjust lineups with a couple starters being out. We dug ourselves a huge hole and we just couldn’t overcome that.”

Reveal said the Lady Falcons started clicking in the final three sets, doing the little things it takes to win, and put the Lady Lions away.

Kinsey Beam stepped up and had a great game, Reveal said, posting seven points, seven kills, two aces, 16 digs and a block.

Holly Young had four points, an ace and nine digs. Breckin Harner finished with six points, an assist, an ace and three digs. Mackenzie Peters had five kills and a block. Kennedy Thompson had 17 points, two kills, 24 assists, three aces and 17 digs.

Natalee Hillman had seven kills, 13 digs, four aces and 18 points. Courtney Fisher chipped in with five digs. Cadin Reveal had nine points, 14 kills, an assist, an ace, seven digs and two blocks.