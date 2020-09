GREEN TOWNSHIP — The Wilmington High School boys golf team was defeated by Hillsboro 177 to 187 Thursday in a non-league match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Devon Snyder and Braydon Conley led the Hurricane with 45s.

Brady Leathley had a 47 and Jaden Snyder had a 50 while Bradon Cole came in at 54. Braden Harmeling shot a 55.