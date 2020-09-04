Week 2 Final: Blanchester 30, Clermont NE 19

OWENSVILLE — Adam Frump had two fourth quarter interceptions to help Blanchester hold off Clermont Northeastern 30-19 Friday night at CNE in SBAAC National Division action.

After the Wildcats regained the lead 22-19 with nearly nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Frump picked off a Landen Amann pass at midfield and returned it 24 yards. After a late flag and pass interference call on the CNE defense, Colt Conover bulled his way in to the end zone for a 30-19 advantage.

The Rockets drove right down field on the BHS defense until Frump picked off another Amann pass near the goal line.

The Wildcats offense, with the aid of an offside penalty on the Rockets, ran out the clock. Conover took several direct snaps and rush for 25 yards on two carries. Frump had a big first-down run in that mix and the Wildcats improve to 2-0.

Clermont Northeastern is 1-1. It was the first SBAAC National Division for both eams.

It was a pass-happy first half by both teams. Brayden Sipple for BHS was 12-17 for 146 yards and a touchdown to Adam Frump. Landen Amann of CNE was 11-23 for 185 yards and two touchdowns, both to Logan Pottorf.

The Wildcats defense was basically forcing the Rockets to pass as they held CNE to 9 carries for -3 yards rushing in the first half. Ty Goodwin, Nate Coyle and Shane Conover were stout for the ‘Cats defense on the ground. Blake Richard was the lone BHS defender who played well against the pass, breaking up several would-be completions.

Gage Huston had 30 yards on 6 attempts for Blanchester.

Penalties by the Wildcats helped the Rockets take the lead on the first drive. Later in the half, a BHS offensive penalty wiped out a 44 yard touchdown pass from Sipple to Trenton Czaika.

A Sipple to Frump touchdown pass tied the game in the first quarter and Blan took the lead on the two-point conversion, a Sipple pass to Conover.

Gage Huston, who gave BHS the ball when he intercepted a CNE pass, scored from the 1 and with Logan Heitzmann’s conversion pass from Sipple, the Wildcats led 16-6.

The second Amann-Pottorf TD made it 16-12 but Damien Kistler intercepted Sipple in the end zone on the last BHS drive of the half to keep the score close.

The passing games weren’t nearly as effective in the second half. Sipple (9-17, 47 yards) and Amann (10-20, 104 yards and 2 INTs) were a combined 19-36 passing for 151 yards in the second half.

The Rockets took the lead 19-16 late in the third but Blanchester bounced back quickly to go back on top. Trenton Czaika made a sliding catch in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 22-16 and set-up Frump’s heroics.

SUMMARY

Sept 4, 2020

@Clermont NE High School

Blanchester 30, Clermont NE 19

Scoring

CNE^6^6^7^0^^19

BHS^16^0^0^14^^30

Score By Quarters

First Quarter

CNE: Pottorf 11 yard pass from Amann (run failed) 7:13

BHS: Adam Frump 8 yard pass from Brayden Sipple (Sipple to Conover conversion) 1:49

BHS: Gage Huston 1 yard run (Sipple to Heitzmann) 0:59.0

Second Quarter

CNE: Pottorf 27 yard pass from Amann (kick failed) 9:16

Third Quarter

CNE: Jenkins 9 yard pass from Amann (Jenkins PAT) 1:03

Fourth Quarter

BHS: Trenton Czaika 12 yard pass from Brayden Sipple (Kick failed) 8:40

BHS: Colt Conover 3 yard run (Conover run) 5:31

STATISTICS

RUSHING: BL (28-100) Huston 13-51; Conover 7-30; Sipple 6-11; Frump 2-8; CNE (12-(-10)) Amann 5-0, McIntosh 3-0, Jenkins 4-(-10)

PASSING: BL (20-34, 193 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) Sipple 20-34, 193 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; CNE (21-43, 289 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT) Amann 21-43, 289 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

RECEIVING: BL (20-193) Highlander 1-35, Frump 4-34, Czaika 6-81, Huston 3-16, Richard 1-3, Conover 5-33; CNE (21-289) Jenkins 8-99, Mott 3-32, Kistler 5-113, Pottorf 4-44, McIntosh 1-1

