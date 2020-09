Astros run at Ohio Classic CC Extravaganza

HILLSBORO — East Clinton’s cross country teams competed at the Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza here Saturday at Liberty Park.

The varsity girls were fourth and the boys were fifth.

Zach Vest ran 20:47 and placed 14th in the boys race. Carah Antek was 19th overall in 23:59 for the girls.

The middle school Astros had Emily Arnold as the top girls runner and Jacob George as the top boys runner.

SUMMARY

Sept 5, 2020

Ohio Classic CC Extravaganza

@Liberty Park

HS Girls

1, Geneve Baril (GM) 20:22; 19, Carah Antek (EC) 23:59; 24, Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 24:18; 28, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 25:00; 45, Kailyn Mason (EC) 26:46; 74, Kenton Deaton (EC) 33:21

Teams: Pickerington North 26, Western Brown 83, Leesburg Fairfield 94, Hillsboro 96, East Clinton 105, McClain 107

HS Boys

1, Cohen Froster (LF) 17:27; 14, Zach Vest (EC) 20:47; 16, Justin Arnold (EC) 20:55; 38, Dylan Arnold (EC) 23:38; 41, Hayden Beiting (EC) 23:58; 49, Michael Horn (EC) 26:04; 51, Lex Frye (EC) 26:10; 59, Nick Gates (EC) 27:46; 63, Aiden Walker (EC) 29:27

Teams: Leesburg Fairfield 27, Miami Trace 39, Western Brown 72, East Clinton 117, Hillsboro 145, McClain 148

MS Girls

1, Taylor Thorman (Hills) 14:35; 30, Emily Arnold (EC) 19:32

Teams: Western Brown 34, Eastern Brown 57, Miami Trace 63, Leesburg Fairfield 80

MS Boys

1, Grady Myers (Pee) 12:29; 12, Jacob George (EC) 15:00; 15, Elyon Hackman (EC) 14:16; 31, Jackson Seabaugh (EC) 17:55

Teams: Hillsboro 35, Western Brown 52, Peebles 59, Eastern Brown 69