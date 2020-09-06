Stoffer, Huffman lead WHS runners at Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — The Wilmington High School boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Richard & Iris Black Invitational here Saturday at Miami Valley South Stadium.

Garrett Stoffer was 17th in the boys race, clocking a 17:49.9.

Sophie Huffman ran 21:51.4 in the girls race and placed 20th.

The Rodger O. Borror teams had Sammy Burt as the top boys runner and Sara Weller as the top girls runner.

SUMMARY

Sept 5, 2020

Richard & Iris Black Invitational

@Miami Valley South Stadium

HS Boys

1, Kevin Agnew (Carroll) 15:47.9; 17, Garrett Stoffer (WIL) 17:49.9; 42, Josh Andrews (WIL) 18:46.3; 60, Tyler Preston (WIL) 19:36.4; 87, Tony Wilens-Mabry (WIL) 22:12.6; Conner Walters (WIL) 23:16; 105, Brandon Walters (WIL) 24:22.2; 106, Ben Blake (WIL) 24:48.7; 108, Peyton Keniston (WIL) 27:12.2

Teams: (top 3) Cedarville 33, Waynesville 51, Carroll 60. 9, Wilmington 227

HS Girls

1, Samantha Erbach (Way) 19:16; 20, Sophie Huffman (WIL) 21:51.4; 45, Madilyn Brausch (WIL) 23:13.3; 116, Shannon O’Boyle (WIL) 29:35.1; 134, Alice Clair (WIL) 35:59.7

Teams: (Top 3) Waynesville 27, Bellbrook 77, Carroll 92.

MS Boys

1, Riley Ferrin (Bellbrook) 12:13.7; 20, Sammy Burt (WIL) 14:19.3

Teams: (Top 3) Bellbrook 38, Waynesville 48, Brookville 102

MS Girls

1, Ruby Gross (Carroll) 13:32.2; 21, Sara Weller (WIL) 16:04.8; 65, Mia Hollingsworth (WIL) 21:36; 66, Jasine Labar (WIL) 21:37.6

Teams: (Top 3) Royalmont Academy 45, Waynesville 55, Bellbrook 104