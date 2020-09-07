Massie harriers race at Lebanon Invitational

LEBANON — The Clinton-Massie cross country teams competed here Saturday at the Lebanon Invitational.
Jacob Ryan ran 19:55 and edged teammate Bryce Hensley for the top spot on the Falcons boys squad.
Emma Muterspaw was the lone CM girl in the varsity race, placing 32nd in 24:17.
For the Massie middle school, Malea Beam was ninth out of 79 runners in the girls race, clocking 14:30. Danny Mefford was the top runner for the CMMS boys team.
SUMMARY
Sept 5, 2020
@Lebanon Invitational
HS Boys (122 runners)
13, Jacob Ryan 19:55; 15, Bryce Hensley 19:57; 117, Tavis Smith 29:51
HS Girls (100 runners)
32, Emma Muterspaw 24:17
MS Girls (79 runners)
Team: Massie 4th
9, Malea Beam 14:30; 34, Dakota Cartner 17:01; 38, Sydney Doyle 17:12; 44, Georgia Black 17:58; 51, Riley Blom 19:28; 52, Ellie Smith 19:29; 64, Nyah Migal 21:22; 69, Shelby Robinson 22:38
MS Boys (95 runners)
Team: Massie 6th
44, Danny Mefford 15:11; 49, Trent Bennett 15:20; 61, Jace Fallis 16:19; 64, Carson McDowell 16:25; 67, Mack Hensley 16:42