Massie harriers race at Lebanon Invitational

LEBANON — The Clinton-Massie cross country teams competed here Saturday at the Lebanon Invitational.

Jacob Ryan ran 19:55 and edged teammate Bryce Hensley for the top spot on the Falcons boys squad.

Emma Muterspaw was the lone CM girl in the varsity race, placing 32nd in 24:17.

For the Massie middle school, Malea Beam was ninth out of 79 runners in the girls race, clocking 14:30. Danny Mefford was the top runner for the CMMS boys team.

SUMMARY

Sept 5, 2020

@Lebanon Invitational

HS Boys (122 runners)

13, Jacob Ryan 19:55; 15, Bryce Hensley 19:57; 117, Tavis Smith 29:51

HS Girls (100 runners)

32, Emma Muterspaw 24:17

MS Girls (79 runners)

Team: Massie 4th

9, Malea Beam 14:30; 34, Dakota Cartner 17:01; 38, Sydney Doyle 17:12; 44, Georgia Black 17:58; 51, Riley Blom 19:28; 52, Ellie Smith 19:29; 64, Nyah Migal 21:22; 69, Shelby Robinson 22:38

MS Boys (95 runners)

Team: Massie 6th

44, Danny Mefford 15:11; 49, Trent Bennett 15:20; 61, Jace Fallis 16:19; 64, Carson McDowell 16:25; 67, Mack Hensley 16:42

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_LOGO_cmfalcon-1.jpg