Massie golfers too much for short-handed Panthers

WASHINGTON CH — The Clinton-Massie boys golf team defeated Miami Trace 182 to 208 Tuesday at the Greens at Fayette County.

Dakota Gasaway was match medalist in the non-league battle with a 40.

“His hard work is really paying off,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

Miami Trace was missing a couple of its regular players, Larrick said. Caden Noble led the Panthers with a 46.

For the Falcons, Ethan Johnson and Michael Moritz had 47s while Logan Miller came in at 48.

Cam Morgan posted a 49 and Clay Carroll had a 51.