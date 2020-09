SPRINGFIELD — With a strong game tee to green, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Greeneview 193 to 200 Tuesday at Locust Hills Golf Course in a non-league match.

“We struggled a little bit on the greens but really hit the ball well,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

Taylor Anderson led Massie with a 6-over par 42.

Abby Schneider had a 48 and Pearl Spurlock came in with a 50.

Elle Paul had a 53 and Luci Payne carded a 55. Ella McCarren shot a 63.

Massie is 5-1 in dual matches this season.